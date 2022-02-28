Bidvest's profits jump as it sees signs economy is recovering
Record maize exports and rising demand for vehicles helped grow trading yields almost a quarter
28 February 2022 - 08:58
Bidvest, whose interests span a range from cleaning services to vehicles and freight management, says it is seeing signs SA's economy is returning to normality, with trading profit jumping almost a quarter in the six months to end-December.
The group is optimistic that demand and economic recovery is gathering momentum, reporting a 12.9% rise in revenue to R50.2bn to end-December, with its freight business boosted by record maize exports...
