Bidvest's profits jump as it sees signs economy is recovering Record maize exports and rising demand for vehicles helped grow trading yields almost a quarter

Bidvest, whose interests span a range from cleaning services to vehicles and freight management, says it is seeing signs SA's economy is returning to normality, with trading profit jumping almost a quarter in the six months to end-December.

The group is optimistic that demand and economic recovery is gathering momentum, reporting a 12.9% rise in revenue to R50.2bn to end-December, with its freight business boosted by record maize exports...