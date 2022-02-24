Competition Tribunal approves acquisition of Imperial Logistics by Dubai firm
24 February 2022 - 19:47
The Competition Tribunal has approved logistics company DP World’s purchase of Imperial Logistics on condition that it establishes an employee share ownership programme and Imperial increases its enterprise and supplier development expenditure in SA.
Also, it will not be allowed to retrench any workers for the first three years...
