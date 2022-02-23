Companies / Industrials WBHO shares plummet as it withdraws support for Australian unit The group is having its worst day in more than three decades after saying its Australian division is headed for business rescue B L Premium

Shares of construction group Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon (WBHO) lost close to 25% on Wednesday morning, on track for their worst day in more than three decades, after it said it was withdrawing its support for its Australian division, which is headed for business rescue.

WBHO has provided about R2bn in support to the division over the past four years, but a proposed $200m (R3bn) sale of its 88% stake in Australian unit Probuild fell through in 2021, reportedly blocked on national security grounds due to the buyer being a Chinese company...