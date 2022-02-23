KAP Industrials’ first-half profits surge

KAP Industrials, whose businesses range from transporting fuel to producing automotive components and timber, said on Wednesday that the diversified nature of its asset base held it in good stead in the six months to end-December.

Its polymers division, represented by Safripol, has benefited from the surge in international oil prices, as well as from the dislocation in global supply chains.

“Safripol performed very well for the period, with strong demand, increased prices and improved margins for all three polymers produced,” KAP said in a statement.

The company said that local customer demand remained buoyant due to “strong consumer demand and was supported by our local manufacture and supply”.

Polymers are used in the production of a variety of plastic products.

PG Bison, which manufactures decorative wood panels, and the polymers division, also boosted the financial performance.

As a result, headline earnings per share from continuing operations rose 62% to 37.2c year on year and group revenue was up 13% to R13.6bn.

Its automotive business, represented by Feltex, felt the effect of the global shortage of semiconductor chips while its contractual logistics division held up well in SA, with the exception of general freight and cement.

Logistics operations in the rest of Africa fared poorly due to a state of emergency in Botswana, which was lifted in October 2021, and reduced cross-border work due to civil unrest in both SA and Eswatini.

The passenger transport division, which operates Gautrain buses, experienced lower passenger numbers partly as a result of the pandemic.

The share price was up 1.67% to R4.86 in early trade, having risen by 20% over the past year.

