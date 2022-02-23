Bidcorp restores its interim dividend as profit rockets 75%
Europe, UK and emerging markets the star performers in the six months to end-December, more than offsetting disappointing Australian performance
Food services group Bidcorp on Wednesday reported a 75% jump in first-half profit and restored an interim dividend as economies reopened in line with the increase in vaccination coverage, making possible a resumption of activity in key sectors such as hospitality.
Europe, the UK and emerging markets were the star performers in the six months to end-December, more than offsetting the disappointing performance in Australasia, which was hobbled by tight restrictions to control the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Every operation has performed reasonably well in the six months which is a great feat considering the breadth of our operations around the world,” CEO Bernard Berson said in a presentation to investors on Wednesday.
Chile, Brazil, SA, the Middle East, Turkey, its Baltic operations Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Greater China and Poland operated at record highs, said Berson.
“In the six month period we operated at an all-time high in their currencies ... that just reflects the strength that we are seeing in the global rebound,” Berson said.
Territories that did not follow the upward trajectory were those that were ensnared by more stringent lockdowns.
“Australia and New Zealand, which had performed exceptionally well [in the 2021 financial year] were impacted by Covid-19 restrictions for the better part of the half-year,” the company said.
Bidcorp, which was hived off the industrial group Bidvest several years ago, operates in about 35 countries, which renders it vulnerable to currency fluctuations, though its geographic diversification also cushions it against the potential risks of being concentrated in fewer jurisdictions.
It reported its debt to equity ratio was low at 8% with ample headroom to fund organic and acquisitive growth.
The company has a relatively low gearing, CFO David Cleasby said in relation to the net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation the company generates.
“We are conservative by nature and therefore we will continue to manage the business in that way.
“For us, it also gives us the firepower to be able to take advantage of opportunities when they come along,” he said.
The group’s small bolt-on strategy has proved highly effective over decades, with Bidcorp completing seven acquisitions in the six-month period.
Headline earnings per share (heps), the main profit measure in SA that strips out exceptional items, rose 75% to R6.68. The stronger rand caused translated heps to drop 10%.
The company, valued at about R108bn on the JSE caters to the hospitality, tourism and leisure industries, which were affected disproportionally by lockdown curbs over the past two years.
Bidcorp said demand had picked up in the hospitality sector and was robust. However, most activity aligned to business travel and office catering remained depressed. “Hotels continue to be a little bit depressed though there was a slight pick up in December,” said Cleasby. “The staycations where people stayed local and spent local obviously benefited us.”
Nondiscretionary demand from hospitals, aged care, prisons, military and government departments was stable during the period — at or a little below pre-Covid-19 levels.
Bidcorp maintained its performance in the new financial period, with most economies rebounding strongly in July through to September 2021, resulting in a record financial performance in the first financial quarter, driven by Europe, the UK and emerging markets.
Bidcorp has declared an interim dividend of R3 per share after none was declared a year ago.
The company’s share price fell 1.09% to R324.87 on Wednesday.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.