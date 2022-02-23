Bidcorp restores its interim dividend as profit rockets 75%

Food services group Bidcorp on Wednesday reported a 75% jump in first-half profit and restored an interim dividend as economies reopened in line with the increase in vaccination coverage, making possible a resumption of activity in key sectors such as hospitality.

Europe, the UK and emerging markets were the star performers in the six months to end-December, more than offsetting the disappointing performance in Australasia, which was hobbled by tight restrictions to control the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Every operation has performed reasonably well in the six months which is a great feat considering the breadth of our operations around the world,” CEO Bernard Berson said in a presentation to investors on Wednesday.

Chile, Brazil, SA, the Middle East, Turkey, its Baltic operations Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Greater China and Poland operated at record highs, said Berson.

“In the six month period we operated at an all-time high in their currencies ... that just reflects the strength that we are seeing in the global rebound,” Berson said.

Territories that did not follow the upward trajectory were those that were ensnared by more stringent lockdowns.

“Australia and New Zealand, which had performed exceptionally well [in the 2021 financial year] were impacted by Covid-19 restrictions for the better part of the half-year,” the company said.

Bidcorp, which was hived off the industrial group Bidvest several years ago, operates in about 35 countries, which renders it vulnerable to currency fluctuations, though its geographic diversification also cushions it against the potential risks of being concentrated in fewer jurisdictions.

It reported its debt to equity ratio was low at 8% with ample headroom to fund organic and acquisitive growth.

The company has a relatively low gearing, CFO David Cleasby said in relation to the net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation the company generates.