Companies / Industrials

Bidcorp restores interim dividend as first-half headline earnings jump 75%

The company caters to the hospitality, tourism and leisure industries, which have been disproportionally affected by lockdown curbs

23 February 2022 - 09:16 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA

Food service group Bidcorp on Wednesday reported a 75% jump in first-half profit and restored an interim dividend as economies reopened in line with the acceleration in vaccination coverage, allowing the resumption of activity in key sectors such as hospitality.

Europe and UK, as well as the emerging markets, were the star performers during the six months to end-December, more than offsetting the disappointing performance in Australasia, which was hobbled by tighter restrictions to control the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bidcorp, which was hived off the industrial group Bidvest several years ago, operates in about 35 countries, which renders it vulnerable to currency fluctuations, though its geographic diversification also cushions it against the potential risks of being concentrated in one jurisdiction.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in SA that strips out exceptional items, rose 75% to R6.68. The stronger rand caused translated HEPS to drop by 10%.

The company caters to the hospitality, tourism and leisure industries, which were disproportionally affected by lockdown curbs over the past two years.

Non-discretionary demand from hospitals, aged care, prisons, military and government departments was stable during the period — at or below pre-Covid levels.

“Performance for the financial period started well, with most economies rebounding strongly in July through to September 2021. This resulted in a record financial performance in the first financial quarter, driven by Europe, UK and emerging markets,” the company said in a statement.

“Australia and New Zealand, which had performed exceptionally well in [in the 2021 financial year] were impacted by Covid restrictions for the better part of the half year.”

Bidcorp has declared an interim dividend of R3 per share, after none was declared a year ago.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Demand rebound boosts Bidcorp shares to record one-day rise

Food supplier is experiencing a recovery after Covid-19 hit, but is holding off on a final dividend and acquisitions
Companies
1 year ago

Bidcorp warns of profit slump and Covid-19 writedowns

Food services group has battled with pandemic’s effects across all countries in which it operates
Companies
1 year ago

Volumes in China are recovering quickly, Bidcorp says

Food logistics group sees encouraging sign that demand will bounce back
Companies
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
AngloGold Ashanti launches sweeping operational ...
Companies / Mining
2.
High property prices in Western Cape not ...
Companies / Property
3.
Capitec shareholders approve revised staff B-BBEE ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Curro restores dividend as it eyes a return to ...
Companies
5.
Naspers, Prosus and Tencent plunge on renewed ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Bidcorp reports record first-quarter trading results and gains in market share

Companies / Industrials

Bidcorp says pandemic continues to hinder its plans to expand

Companies / Industrials

Unbundlings: Likely candidates to keep an eye on

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.