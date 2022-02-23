Bidcorp restores interim dividend as first-half headline earnings jump 75%

Food service group Bidcorp on Wednesday reported a 75% jump in first-half profit and restored an interim dividend as economies reopened in line with the acceleration in vaccination coverage, allowing the resumption of activity in key sectors such as hospitality.

Europe and UK, as well as the emerging markets, were the star performers during the six months to end-December, more than offsetting the disappointing performance in Australasia, which was hobbled by tighter restrictions to control the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bidcorp, which was hived off the industrial group Bidvest several years ago, operates in about 35 countries, which renders it vulnerable to currency fluctuations, though its geographic diversification also cushions it against the potential risks of being concentrated in one jurisdiction.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in SA that strips out exceptional items, rose 75% to R6.68. The stronger rand caused translated HEPS to drop by 10%.

The company caters to the hospitality, tourism and leisure industries, which were disproportionally affected by lockdown curbs over the past two years.

Non-discretionary demand from hospitals, aged care, prisons, military and government departments was stable during the period — at or below pre-Covid levels.

“Performance for the financial period started well, with most economies rebounding strongly in July through to September 2021. This resulted in a record financial performance in the first financial quarter, driven by Europe, UK and emerging markets,” the company said in a statement.

“Australia and New Zealand, which had performed exceptionally well in [in the 2021 financial year] were impacted by Covid restrictions for the better part of the half year.”

Bidcorp has declared an interim dividend of R3 per share, after none was declared a year ago.

