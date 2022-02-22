Companies / Industrials Aveng shares slump after earnings fall B L Premium

Shares of infrastructure and services group Aveng fell as much as 10% on Tuesday morning as the market reacted to news that the reclassification of its Trident Steel subsidiary as a continuing operation helped prompt a plunge in earnings.

In early trade Aveng’s shares were trading 7% lower at R19.25, having earlier reached R18.57. The group’s shares have lost just over a quarter since February 14, when it flagged the reclassification in a trading update...