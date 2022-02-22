Aveng shares slump after earnings fall
22 February 2022 - 10:16
Shares of infrastructure and services group Aveng fell as much as 10% on Tuesday morning as the market reacted to news that the reclassification of its Trident Steel subsidiary as a continuing operation helped prompt a plunge in earnings.
In early trade Aveng’s shares were trading 7% lower at R19.25, having earlier reached R18.57. The group’s shares have lost just over a quarter since February 14, when it flagged the reclassification in a trading update...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now