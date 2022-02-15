Companies / Industrials Shareholders raise toast to Heineken’s buyout of Distell The deal underlines mounting interest in SA assets where valuations have been depressed by an economy that has hardly grown in the past decade B L Premium

Distell’s shareholders overwhelmingly approved Heineken's R40.1bn purchase of SA’s biggest alcoholic drinks maker, taking the Dutch brewer one step closer to creating an African alcohol powerhouse.

Shareholders in Distell, which is controlled by investment heavyweight Remgro, gave the deal 94% support at a shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday. The merger is now subject to approval by competition authorities in SA and abroad. ..