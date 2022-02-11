ARB Holdings takes profit hit from July’s riots
Violent riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July hit about 200 customers in its lighting business, with some unlikely to recover
11 February 2022 - 09:01
Electrical wholesaler and lighting distributor ARB Holdings, which generated record profits in its 2021 year, says its momentum was derailed by July’s violent riots, which left some customers unlikely to recover.
Headline earnings fell 5% to R91.8m in the six months to end-December, ARB said on Friday, with about 200 customers affected by the violent riots, while group operations were also shuttered for a week...
