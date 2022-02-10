ArcelorMittal SA back in the black, thanks to steel prices and costs
Input cost increases restricted to 10% as the company diversifies its supply network
ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa), SA’s biggest steel producer returned to profitability in the year ended December after racking up losses for most of the past decade, boosted by higher global steel prices that soared as supply chain snarl-ups cut supplies.
Also boosting the bottom line was a strict focus on input costs, which rose just 10%. CEO Kobus Verster said this was achieved by diversifying its supplies of iron ore and coking coal, which together with scrap metal account for 43% of Amsa’s cash cost per tonne of steel produced.
Amsa has secured contracts with mid-tier iron ore producers, moving away from its traditional supplier, Kumba Iron Ore.
Headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in SA that strips out exceptional times, was R6.15, rebounding from a headline loss per share of R1.85 the year before, the company said in a results statement on Thursday.
Revenue surged 61% to R39.7bn due to a 13% rise in total steel sales volumes and a 47% rise in net realised steel sales prices.
The company is confident about the year ahead, noting that the global economy continues to open up as the Covid-19 pandemic subsides, which will which boost demand for steel in sectors such as automobiles, construction and infrastructure.
“The outlook for global steel demand remains generally positive heading into 2022. In SA and neighbouring countries, it is likely that demand will ease back to more moderate growth levels,” Verster said.
“Due to a combination of supply side constraints and interventions, along with the sporadic demand momentum (especially in developing economies), international steel prices are off the highs of 2021, although prices continue to receive support from robust raw material prices.”
Amsa said its business transformation programme contributed a further R2bn to profits from R1.54bn a year before, bringing the cumulative benefit achieved since the programme started in the second half of 2018 to R5.6bn.
The share price ended 7% weaker to to R9.25 on the JSE, having risen 200% over a one-year rolling period.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.