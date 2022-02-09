Companies / Industrials Sappi reports strong profit but warns of effects of higher costs An extra sales week during the review quarter lifted sales and boosted ebitda by about $25m B L Premium

Sappi, the world’s largest manufacturer of dissolving wood pulp, began the first quarter of its 2022 financial year on strong footing, but said higher operating costs would remain a feature for the rest of the year.

Its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), or core profit, more than doubled to $240m in the three months to end-December year on year, and was 36% higher than the preceding quarter...