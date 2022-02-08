Bowler Metcalf pays dividend as interim revenue dips
Rigid plastic manufacturer reports profit from operations dropped 15% to R51.2m
08 February 2022 - 20:29
Rigid plastic manufacturer and packager Bowler Metcalf reported lower revenue for the six months to December as suppressed market conditions, supply chain issues and stock shortages weighed on business activity, coupled with cost pressures.
In its unaudited results, it reported revenue was down 4% to R316.6m in the half-year as its plastic packaging and related products segment took a knock in the uncertain economic environment...
