ARB Holdings eyes delisting after R700m offer from Masimong and Sabvest

Electrical wholesaler and lighting distributor ARB Holdings may delist from the JSE after receiving a R696.8m offer for all of its shares not held by its founding family, the Burkes.

Mining veteran Mike Teke’s Masimong group and JSE-listed Sabvest Capital have offered R8 per share for the about 37% of ARB shares not held by the Burkes, a 21.2% premium to the group’s share price as of December 2, the day before it issued a cautionary announcement.

ARB, which is valued at R1.78bn on the JSE, was founded by Alan Burke in 1980, operating from a shipping container in Richards Bay, with a single employee and a bakkie.

The group, which listed on the JSE in 2007, has a lighting business and also provides electrical cabling and overhead line equipment.

Despite ARB’s financially successful track record since listing, no new shares have ever been issued and ARB has limited or no foreseeable need to raise capital through the public markets, the group said. Liquidity of the shares is also an issue, given the size of the founding family’s stake.

The buyer of the shares is a company specifically established for the transaction, 50.1% held by Masimong, a private investment group founded by Teke in 2013 and controlled by a Teke family trust.

Sabvest, which has 49.9%, is an investment group that has been listed on the JSE since 1988 and is controlled by a family trust of its CEO, Chris Seabrooke.

The scheme is still subject to shareholder approval, but ARB has already received irrevocable undertakings from 69% of those eligible to vote, including Visio Fund Management, which has just under a fifth of ARB and just over 53% of the voting shares.

In morning trade on Thursday, ARB’s shares were up 4.41% to R7.57, having risen 14.7% since December 2. The group’s shares had jumped 18.18% on December 3, when it issued its cautionary, and have more than doubled over the past 12 months.

