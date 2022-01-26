Companies / Industrials PPC shares recover after losing over 23% in four days Analysts say the four-day losing streak was sparked by senior executives offloading shares, although the PIC seems eager to buy B L Premium

PPC snapped a four-day losing streak that analysts say was precipitated by significant stock sales by some of the company’s senior executives this past week.

Shares in the 130-year old cement producer rose 2.5% to R4.46 as of 10.50am on Wednesday. That recovery came after PPC shares fell a combined 23.3% in the previous four trading sessions, helping to pare the share’s decline so far in 2022 to about 12%...