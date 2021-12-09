Companies / Industrials Afrimat Construction Index recovers further in third quarter Continuing efforts to rebuild facilities that were damaged during the July unrest should boost construction-related activity in the fourth quarter B L Premium

SA’s construction activity picked up in the third quarter, as businesses rebuilt factories and warehouses that were damaged during the civil unrest in July.

However, the construction activity is yet to reach pre-Covid-19 levels, Afrimat said on Thursday in its latest report...