Nampak returns to profit as demand in Nigeria surges Falling oil prices had prompted Nampak to write down R2.2bn of goodwill in Nigeria in its 2020 year, but it says growth there has been surprising

Africa’s largest packaging group Nampak says its encouraged by improving demand across its operations, having returned to profit in its 2021 year amid strong export sales and surprising growth in Nigeria.

Revenue rose 24% to R14bn in Nampak’s year to end-September, primarily due to a good performance by its metal division, which also benefited from recovery in SA demand and strong exports to North America...