Mixed bag of fortunes for KAP

KAP Industrials, whose businesses range from transporting fuel to producing automotive components and timber, says its sprawling portfolio endured mixed fortunes in the first four months of its 2022 financial year, but it remains confident that its first-half headline profit will rise by more than 20%.

In an operational update, KAP, which counts the Public Investment Corporation and Allan Gray among its shareholders, said global supply bottlenecks had both positive and negative effects within its portfolio...