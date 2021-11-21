Mixed bag of fortunes for KAP
21 November 2021 - 16:23
KAP Industrials, whose businesses range from transporting fuel to producing automotive components and timber, says its sprawling portfolio endured mixed fortunes in the first four months of its 2022 financial year, but it remains confident that its first-half headline profit will rise by more than 20%.
In an operational update, KAP, which counts the Public Investment Corporation and Allan Gray among its shareholders, said global supply bottlenecks had both positive and negative effects within its portfolio...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now