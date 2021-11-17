Tongaat Hulett crashes on possible R4bn rights issue
Shares plummet almost 50% as Covid-19 pandemic hampers sugar producer’s efforts to reduce its R7.2bn debt pile
17 November 2021 - 13:06
Scandal-riven Tongaat Hulett’s market value almost halved on Wednesday after it said it may tap shareholders for as much as R4bn to tackle its crippling debt pile.
The sugar producer, which was valued at R1.3bn on the JSE at Tuesday’s close, has reached an agreement with Mauritius-based investment holding company Magister, which has offered to spend as much as R2bn to underwrite the offer...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now