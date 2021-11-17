Companies / Industrials Tongaat Hulett crashes on possible R4bn rights issue Shares plummet almost 50% as Covid-19 pandemic hampers sugar producer’s efforts to reduce its R7.2bn debt pile B L Premium

Scandal-riven Tongaat Hulett’s market value almost halved on Wednesday after it said it may tap shareholders for as much as R4bn to tackle its crippling debt pile.

The sugar producer, which was valued at R1.3bn on the JSE at Tuesday’s close, has reached an agreement with Mauritius-based investment holding company Magister, which has offered to spend as much as R2bn to underwrite the offer...