RFG reports second half revenue recovery, but municipal billing issues take toll

Food producer RFG Holdings, whose products include Bull Brand corned beef and Bisto gravies, says strong demand for canned fruit and fruit juice ensured it ended its 2021 year with revenue growth, although municipal billing issues have weighed on profits.

Group revenue increased 1.5% to R6bn in the group’s year to end-September, having fallen 3.4% in its first half, as stricter lockdown restrictions hampered sales of pies, the snack of choice for many motorists, as well as fruit juice, a staple of school lunchboxes.

The Western Cape based producer, formerly Rhodes Food Group, said headline earnings rose 1.4% to R230m, with the group only upping its dividend 1% to 29.1c — about R76.5m payout. In 2019, RFG generated R219.8m in headline earnings, the main profit measure in SA.

Profits came under pressure in 2021 from abnormal adjustment of R27m for electricity costs, arising from increased power capacity supplied to one of the group's production hub, which was upgraded and expanded in its 2019 financial year. RFG said management had realised in 2021 the group was possibly being undercharged for electricity, and had engaged local authorities on the matter.

The group’s normalised operating profit, excluding impairment and acquisition costs and the adjustment for prior year utility costs, increased 9% to R419m and the operating profit margin improved by 40 basis points to 7%.

RFG generates just over half of its revenue from long-life foods, which includes fruit juice, 29% from fresh foods such as pies, and just under a fifth internationally.

The Rhodes brand is the country’s market leader in jams, canned pineapple and canned tomato. Rhodes is the number two brand in canned fruit, fruit juice, baby food and canned vegetables. Bull Brand is the market leader in corned meat.

Sales volumes in the international business recovered in the second half due to robust demand for canned fruit products across all the group’s international markets. After reporting a 20.7% decline for the first half of the year, volumes grew by 8% in the second half to end the year 3.3% lower, the group said.

Export sales continued to be affected by the shipping backlogs due to the ongoing global logistics challenges and local port congestion, the group said.

“International demand for the group’s canned fruit products remains strong and exports are being expanded to new markets,” CEO Pieter Hanekom said in a statement.

“We expect export volumes to recover as the shipping backlog reduces over the next 12-18 months,” he said.

In morning trade on Wednesday, RFG’s shares were trading 3.92% lower at R12.02, although this is not an unusually large move for the group, which is valued at R3.16bn on the JSE.

The group’s shares are little changed so far in 2021, and have fallen by about a fifth since the start of 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za