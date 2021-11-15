Companies / Industrials BREAKING NEWS: Heineken in R40.1bn deal to buy Savanna-maker Distell The merger, first proposed in May, will join the world’s largest and second-largest cider manufacturers B L Premium

European brewer Heineken will buy SA’s largest alcohol producer, Distell, maker of Savanna and Hunters Dry, for R180 a share, the company announced on Monday

This values Distell, a Stellenbosch-based wine and sprits company, at R40.1bn...