Astral Foods' volumes recover amid rising feeds cost and municipal woes Demand revives in higher-margin categories, such as those for fast-food restaurants

Poultry group Astral Foods says demand for some of its higher-margin products have recovered to prepandemic levels, but profits remain under pressure as the industry battles a slew of headwinds, including municipal service delivery failures and rising feed costs.

Group revenue rose 14% to R15.86bn in Astral’s year ended September, but profit fell 16% to R473.7m, with the group battling with a more than 15% rise in feed costs, as well as well as load-shedding and civil unrest...