Astral Foods’ volumes recover amid rising feeds cost and municipal woes
Demand revives in higher-margin categories, such as those for fast-food restaurants
15 November 2021 - 09:10
Poultry group Astral Foods says demand for some of its higher-margin products have recovered to prepandemic levels, but profits remain under pressure as the industry battles a slew of headwinds, including municipal service delivery failures and rising feed costs.
Group revenue rose 14% to R15.86bn in Astral’s year ended September, but profit fell 16% to R473.7m, with the group battling with a more than 15% rise in feed costs, as well as well as load-shedding and civil unrest...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now