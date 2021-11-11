Companies / Industrials Sappi returns to profit, but Durban port woes take toll The group's North American operations has delivered its best profit in more than two decades, amid buoyant demand and better prices for key products B L Premium

Sappi, the world’s largest manufacturer of dissolving pulp, returned to profit in its 2021 year, enjoying a faster-than-expected recovery in demand for key products, although global supply chain issues and a slew of problems in SA hit exports.

Ongoing global supply chain problems, exacerbated by SA’s civil unrest in July, as well as a cyberattack at the Durban port resulted in a backlog of 100,000 tonnes of dissolving pulp at the end of the group’s 2021 year, reducing core profit by $30m (R462m), or about 5%...