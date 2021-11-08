Companies / Industrials Raubex eyes bigger footprint in mining sector The group is looking to take stakes in mining companies to secure long-term contracts B L Premium

Construction and materials group Raubex is looking to put part of its R860m net cash pile to use by building up stakes in mining companies, seeking to benefit from long-term contracts as well as diversity in its revenue base.

Raubex, which was founded in 1974 and listed on the JSE just before the global financial crisis, is one of the few survivors of a downturn in SA’s construction sector in the wake of the 2010 World Cup...