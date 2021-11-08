Raubex eyes bigger footprint in mining sector
The group is looking to take stakes in mining companies to secure long-term contracts
08 November 2021 - 08:57
UPDATED 08 November 2021 - 19:01
Construction and materials group Raubex is looking to put part of its R860m net cash pile to use by building up stakes in mining companies, seeking to benefit from long-term contracts as well as diversity in its revenue base.
Raubex, which was founded in 1974 and listed on the JSE just before the global financial crisis, is one of the few survivors of a downturn in SA’s construction sector in the wake of the 2010 World Cup...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now