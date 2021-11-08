Companies / Industrials Raubex almost doubles dividend as it cashes in on record order book The group hikes interim payout for the six months to end-August to 47c amid optimism over SA’s building market B L Premium

Construction and materials group Raubex has almost doubled its first-half dividend to 47c, encouraged by a record order book and robust activity in SA’s mining sector.

Revenue rose 52% to R5.99bn in the group’s six months to end-August, with Raubex’s order book up 41% year on year at R16.55bn. The group added that unsecured contracts were also significant, and therefore encouraging from a market perspective...