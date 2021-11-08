Raubex almost doubles dividend as it cashes in on record order book
The group hikes interim payout for the six months to end-August to 47c amid optimism over SA’s building market
08 November 2021 - 08:57
Construction and materials group Raubex has almost doubled its first-half dividend to 47c, encouraged by a record order book and robust activity in SA’s mining sector.
Revenue rose 52% to R5.99bn in the group’s six months to end-August, with Raubex’s order book up 41% year on year at R16.55bn. The group added that unsecured contracts were also significant, and therefore encouraging from a market perspective...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now