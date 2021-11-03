Companies / Industrials EnX holds on to dividend even as profits rebounds The group is prioritising its debt and says uncertainties persist — but it is seeing activity that exceeds pre-pandemic levels B L Premium

Petrochemicals, equipment and logistics group enX has opted to scrap 2021 dividend payouts as it battles a R2bn debt pile even as it posted a rebound in profit.

Revenue from continuing operations rose 12% to R4.33bn in the group’s year to end-August, with these businesses adding R164m to the bottom line, or headline earnings, after suffering a loss of R40m previously...