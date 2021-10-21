Companies / Industrials Omnia to add to cash pile with R1bn sale of Umongo Petroleum stake B L Premium

Chemicals, fertiliser and explosives group Omnia has agreed to sell 90% of its stake in Umongo Petroleum for R1bn, adding to the cash pile of a group that extinguished its debt during its year to end-March.

The group is set to sell 90% of Umongo to a subsidiary of Belgium-based Azelis, a further boost to a group that had R1.8bn in net cash at the end of March...