Omnia to add to cash pile with R1bn sale of Umongo Petroleum stake
21 October 2021 - 09:22
Chemicals, fertiliser and explosives group Omnia has agreed to sell 90% of its stake in Umongo Petroleum for R1bn, adding to the cash pile of a group that extinguished its debt during its year to end-March.
The group is set to sell 90% of Umongo to a subsidiary of Belgium-based Azelis, a further boost to a group that had R1.8bn in net cash at the end of March...
