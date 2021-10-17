Isuzu names Naohiro Yamaguchi as new chair for SA unit
Yamaguchi has spent more than three decades in leadership positions at the Japanese carmaker
17 October 2021 - 16:55
Isuzu Motors has appointed Naohiro Yamaguchi, a veteran of the Japanese vehicle maker, as chair of its SA unit with effect from the beginning of October.
Yamaguchi has held various leadership roles in his 35 years with Isuzu, including international sales office manager from 1999 to 2003 in Japan, GM positions in Thailand from 2003 to 2015, and senior executive positions specialising in light commercial vehicles in India from 2015 to 2021...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now