Companies / Industrials Isuzu names Naohiro Yamaguchi as new chair for SA unit Yamaguchi has spent more than three decades in leadership positions at the Japanese carmaker B L Premium

Isuzu Motors has appointed Naohiro Yamaguchi, a veteran of the Japanese vehicle maker, as chair of its SA unit with effect from the beginning of October.

Yamaguchi has held various leadership roles in his 35 years with Isuzu, including international sales office manager from 1999 to 2003 in Japan, GM positions in Thailand from 2003 to 2015, and senior executive positions specialising in light commercial vehicles in India from 2015 to 2021...