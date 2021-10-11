PPC shares surge after Treasury bans imported cement on state projects
The local content designation of cement will apply to all projects entered into by SOEs as well as national, provincial and local authorities
11 October 2021 - 15:38
The Treasury has banned the use of imported cement on all government-funded projects, prompting a surge in the PPC share price.
A circular has been issued by the Treasury to all relevant state departments notifying them that in terms of its preferential procurement regulations no imported cement can be used on project funded by the government as of November 4, according to a statement by industry body Cement and Concrete SA (CCSA)...
