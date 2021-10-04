Companies / Industrials Afrimat flags profit rise as lockdown conditions ease Mining, industrial minerals and aggregates have benefited from easier operating conditions B L Premium

Building materials and mining group Afrimat has flagged an up to 63% rise in headline earnings per share (heps) in its half year to end-August, off a low base after Covid-19 restrictions hit activity in 2020.

In a trading update for the six months to end-August, Afrimat said heps is expected to rise 58%-63%, or headline profit of up to R438m for a group valued at R6.9bn on the JSE...