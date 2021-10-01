Nampak shares leap 17% as its recovery soothes lender concerns
The company scored some long-term contracts while also regaining market share in its 2021 year, with its restructuring winning a nod from lenders
01 October 2021 - 19:25
Shares in packaging group Nampak surged 17% on Friday, their best performance in over eight months, after the group said lenders had relaxed the conditions of their R1bn debt reduction requirement, giving the group an additional nine months to meet it.
Africa's largest packaging group, whose debt pile stood at R5.8bn to end-March, said lenders had also agreed to relax a condition that debt be reduced through either asset disposals or a combination of these and a rights issue, and may now use its own cash to meet the target...
