Imperial Logistics shareholders give nod to R12bn Dubai Ports World buyout Shareholders have approved a buyout offer from Dubai Ports World, potentially SA's biggest since Pepsico's acquisition of Pioneer Foods

Imperial Logistics shareholders have given the nod to a R12bn buyout offer from Dubai Ports World (DP World).

At a meeting on Friday, 86% of shareholders voted in favour of the transaction, which needed approval from three quarters of shareholders...