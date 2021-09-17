Imperial Logistics shareholders give nod to R12bn Dubai Ports World buyout
Shareholders have approved a buyout offer from Dubai Ports World, potentially SA’s biggest since Pepsico’s acquisition of Pioneer Foods
17 September 2021 - 10:35
Imperial Logistics shareholders have given the nod to a R12bn buyout offer from Dubai Ports World (DP World).
At a meeting on Friday, 86% of shareholders voted in favour of the transaction, which needed approval from three quarters of shareholders...
