Companies / Industrials

Imperial Logistics shareholders give nod to R12bn Dubai Ports World buyout

Shareholders have approved a buyout offer from Dubai Ports World, potentially SA’s biggest since Pepsico’s acquisition of Pioneer Foods

BL Premium
17 September 2021 - 10:35 Karl Gernetzky

Imperial Logistics shareholders have given the nod to a R12bn buyout offer from Dubai Ports World (DP World).

At a meeting on Friday, 86% of shareholders voted in favour of the transaction, which needed approval from three quarters of shareholders...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now