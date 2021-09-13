Companies / Industrials Raubex swings back to profit amid record order book The group is benefiting from increased tendering in the construction sector B L Premium

Construction and materials group Raubex says it has returned to profit for its six months to end-August, with a record order book underpinning a more than doubling of headline earnings per share (Heps) from prepandemic levels.

The group, one of the few listed survivors of a recent downturn in SA’s construction industry, expects headline earnings per share of at least 117c, from a loss of 26.6c previously, implying this measure of profit, which excludes certain one-off items, has improved about R250m...