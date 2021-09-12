PSG Asset Management rejects nearly R13bn takeover bid for Imperial
Shareholder regards offer as too low and not reflecting the ‘fair value or recovery potential the company offers’
12 September 2021 - 18:08
One of Imperial Logistics’s biggest shareholders, the asset management arm of SA investment heavyweight PSG, has objected to the nearly R13bn takeover offer from a Dubai-based multinational as too low, raising a slim prospect of a late push for a sweetened offer.
“Imperial is a good business with an improved composition of businesses and a right-sized cost base, and in our view, the offer in its current form is too low and does not reflect the fair value or recovery potential we believe the company offers,” said Justin Floor, fund manager at PSG Asset Management, a top-five investor in Imperial with a 7.5% stake...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now