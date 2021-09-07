Companies / Industrials Imperial says Covid-19 still denting profits but traffic has improved B L Premium

Imperial Logistics, which recently attracted a R12.7bn buyout offer, says it is benefiting from easing Covid-19 restrictions and improving volumes, but the pandemic still cost it an estimated R2.6bn in lost revenue in its 2021 year.

Revenue, excluding sold-off assets, rose 13% to R52.2bn in the year to end-June, with operating profit jumping 60% to R2.33bn, the latter an estimated R346m lower than it would have been without the pandemic...