Companies / Industrials RCL Foods aims to shake up portfolio after strategic review The diversity of its interests is not optimal for creating shareholder value, group says B L Premium

RCL Foods, whose interests range from sugar and mayonnaise to pet food and logistics, says the diversity of its interests is suboptimal for shareholders, and it will decide how best to separate parts of its businesses over the next 12 months.

The group — the brands of which include Ouma Rusks, Bobtail pet food, and Yum Yum peanut butter — said it is still considering how a managed separation would be best achieved, but it wants its chicken, sugar and logistics businesses to be able to put all of their focus on their specific products and services...