Companies / Industrials Cashbuild reports 10% fall in sales amid riots B L Premium

SA’s largest retailer of building materials says it witnessed a sales decline as violent riots hit SA in July, a setback for a group that has declared a record R500m final payout for its year to end-June.

Sales in the six weeks after the group’s year to end-June fell 10%, Cashbuild said while reporting its results on Wednesday. Violent riots affected 36 stores, just more than a 10th of its store base. The group said it had the necessary insurance in place to mitigate losses, and had started rebuilding...