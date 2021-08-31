Companies / Industrials Aveng posts first full-year profit in seven years B L Premium

Infrastructure and mining group Aveng has booked its first full-year profit in seven years, also reporting it has net cash of R1.1bn, underscoring progress in a turnaround strategy that has seen it move away from SA’s tough construction market.

A new focus on the Australasian market paid off for Aveng in its year to end-June, when revenue grew almost a quarter to R25.7bn, while it made R751m in headline earnings, from a loss of R950m previously...