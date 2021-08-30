Companies / Industrials

Toyota resumes use of self-driving vehicle at Games after tackling safety issues

30 August 2021 - 17:06 Tim Kelly
Toyota has resumed use of its self-driving transportation vehicles at the Tokyo Paralympic Games village. Picture: REUTERS/EDGAR SU
Tokyo — Toyota says it will resume operations of its self-driving e-Palette pods at the Tokyo Paralympic Games village with greater operator control and more safety staff to ensure they do not hit any more people.

The e-Palettes were halted after one of the vehicles collided with and injured a visually impaired Japanese athlete at a junction last week, prompting an apology from Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda.

“The vehicle's sensor detected the pedestrian crossing and activated the automatic brake, and the operator also activated the emergency brake. The vehicle and pedestrians, however, came into contact before it came to a complete halt,” Toyota said on Monday.

Aramitsu Kitazono was not seriously injured in the incident, but had to pull out of the Games judo event on Saturday because of cuts and bruises, further embarrassing the Japanese company, which, along with other global carmakers, is trying to develop autonomous vehicles that can operate safely on public roads.

The e-Palette, a fully autonomous battery-electric vehicle, was adapted specifically for use during the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, with large doors and electric ramps to allow groups of athletes to board quickly.

Operators will be given control over how fast the vehicles travel with two safety staff members, rather than one, on board to look out for pedestrians, a Toyota spokesperson said.

Warning sounds on e-Palettes will be turned up and pedestrian guides at busy crossings in the athletes village will be increased to 20 from six, said the company, which is co-operating with a local police probe to determine the cause of the incident.

The 2020 Paralympic Games began on Tuesday in Tokyo, even as Japan struggles with its worst Covid-19 outbreak, with record daily cases and an overwhelmed health service.

Reuters

