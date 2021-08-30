Tiger Brands sells minority interest in UAC Foods Nigeria
Africa’s biggest food producer will sell its 49% interest in the food, dairy and beverage company back to its parent
30 August 2021 - 09:53
Tiger Brands confirmed on Monday that it was selling is minority stake in UAC Foods Nigeria, which was bought about a decade ago and was one the first forays into the continent.
Tiger Brands, which is Africa’s biggest food producer, is selling its 49% interest in the food, dairy and beverage company back to its parent, UAC of Nigeria, which holds the 51% balance...
