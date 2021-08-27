Companies / Industrials

Toyota ends use of self-driving car in Olympic Village after athlete is hit

The incident ‘shows that autonomous vehicles are not yet realistic for normal roads’, Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda says

27 August 2021 - 17:37 Sanjana Shivdas and Tim Kelly
Toyota has suspended self-driving transportation vehicles at the Tokyo Paralympic Games village, a day after one of the vehicles collided with, and injured, a visually impaired pedestrian. Picture: REUTERS/EDGAR SU
Toyota has suspended self-driving transportation vehicles at the Tokyo Paralympic Games village, a day after one of the vehicles collided with, and injured, a visually impaired pedestrian. Picture: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Toyota Motor said on Friday it had suspended all self-driving e-Palette transportation pods at the Tokyo Paralympic Games village, a day after one of the vehicles collided with, and injured, a visually impaired pedestrian.

In a YouTube video, Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda apologised for the incident and said he offered to meet the person but was unable to do so.

“A vehicle is stronger than a person, so I was obviously worried about how they were,” he said, answering questions about the incident.

Toyoda said the accident showed the difficulty for the self-driving vehicle to operate in the special circumstances of the village during the Paralympics with people there who are visually impaired or have other disabilities.

“It shows that autonomous vehicles are not yet realistic for normal roads,” he said.

The vehicle had stopped at a T junction and was about to turn under manual control of the operator, who was using the vehicle's joystick control, when the vehicle hit the athlete, going at about 1km/h or 2km/h, Toyoda said. He said Paralympic officials had told him that the athlete, who remained conscious, was taken to the athlete village medical centre for treatment and was able to walk back to their residence.

The athlete is due to compete on Saturday at 10.30am local time, Toyoda said.

The e-Palette, a fully autonomous battery-electric vehicle, was adapted specifically for use during the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, with large doors and electric ramps to allow groups of athletes to board quickly.

The company said it was co-operating with a local police probe to determine the cause of the accident, adding that it would also conduct its own investigation.

In its statement, the Japanese carmaker said it would continue to co-ordinate closely with the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games to prevent any further incidents.

Paralympic Games organisers were not immediately available for comment.

The 2020 Paralympic Games began on Tuesday in Tokyo, even as Japan struggles with its worst Covid-19 outbreak, with record daily cases and an overwhelmed medical system. 

Reuters

A secret weapon for self-driving car start-ups — humans

With no end in sight to technical and regulatory obstacles, some self-driving firms are accepting the need for human minders
4 days ago

Big Tech car race means self-drive or be driven out

Apple, Google and Amazon all see the development of driverless cars as the key to dominating the industry
1 month ago
