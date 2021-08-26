Distell holds on to dividend amid potential Heineken buyout
SA’s largest alcohol producer grew revenue to pre-pandemic revenue levels in SA despite lockdowns and a series of alcohol bans
26 August 2021 - 09:22
SA’s largest alcohol producer Distell has managed to bounce back to above pre-pandemic revenue levels in SA despite lockdowns and a series of alcohol bans, but it is holding on to dividends for its 2021 year, amid a potential takeover from Heineken.
The producer of drinks, including Savanna cider and Klipdrift brandy, said on Thursday that headline earnings, a key measure of profit, grew 227% to R1.7bn in its year to end-June, with revenue in SA growing 5.8% compared with 2019, and 29.4% from 2020...
