Companies / Industrials KAP Industrial resumes dividends as profits rebound Robust demand for better homes helped the group grow cash generation by two thirds in its year to end-June

Diversified industrial, chemicals and logistics group KAP Industrial has resumed dividend payouts to shareholders, saying it has confidence in its prospects amid robust demand for home improvement, while global shipping disruptions have also proved beneficial for some of its manufacturing interests.

The group, which manufactures products such as automotive components, mattresses, chemicals, polymers and timber items, said on Friday that group revenue rose 11% to R24bn in its year to end-June, while cash generated by operations rose by more than two thirds to R3.5bn...