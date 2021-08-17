Companies / Industrials Grindrod notes profit rebound amid bumper fruit and minerals exports The group has benefited from a return of cargo volumes, as well as strong citrus and minerals exports, but has taken a hit in Mozambique BL PREMIUM

Durban-based Grindrod, which owns trucks as along with ports, terminals and a bank, has flagged a headline profit rebound in its half-year to end-June, boosted by a return of cargo flows including robust citrus and mineral exports.

Core headline earnings are expected to rise more than tenfold to at least R335m in the group’s half year to end-June as it recovers from a tough first half of 2020, the prior comparative period, as countries across the world restricted activity in a bid to fight Covid-19...