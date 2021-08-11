Companies / Industrials

ARB Holdings flags profit rise and improved second half

Profit for the year ended June is forecast to jump more than a third from a year earlier after benefiting from a healthy stock position in the first half

11 August 2021 - 11:56 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/CHAINARONG CHOKRUNG
Picture: 123RF/CHAINARONG CHOKRUNG

Electrical wholesaler and lighting distributor ARB Holdings has flagged a more than one-third rise in profit for its year to end-June, indicating a further improvement in the second half after benefiting from a good stock position in the first six months.

The group, which has a lighting business and also provides electrical cabling and overhead line equipment, expects headline earnings per share (heps) — the primary profit measure in SA that excludes certain one-off items — to rise by 35% to 40% in its year to end-June, implying a profit rise of up to R56m.

This is an improvement from the 25.9% heps growth in the first half, when it said its stock position had proved a significant factor in its success even as the pandemic continued to disrupt local and international supply chains. The group was affected by lockdowns in the first half of 2020, but its forecast of heps of as much as 83.9c is also an improvement on the 58.2c it generated in its 2019 year.

ARB has been hit in recent years by a drop-off in infrastructure spending by Eskom and municipalities, with such projects now a smaller part of this business.

The group’s electrical business generates about three-quarters of revenue, and lighting — which includes Eurolux, Radiant and Cathay Lighting — about a quarter. The group has said previously that its stock position had particularly benefited its lighting division, and the stock had been acquired at favourable exchange rates.

ARB’s shares were 5.77% higher at R5.50 in morning trading on Wednesday, though this is not an unusually large move for the group, valued at R1.29bn on the JSE. The shares have risen by about two-thirds so far in 2021, and have also gained about 9% since the group announced in early July that CEO William Neasham would be stepping down within the next few months.

Neasham will retire after six years at the helm and emigrate, and will be replaced by Blayne Burke, CEO of the group’s ARB Electrical Wholesalers subsidiary.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

New acquisition boosts ARB Holdings

Radiant, which the group bought in January 2019, helped to lift revenue in the lighting division by more than a third
Companies
1 year ago

WATCH: How acquisitions lifted ARB holdings

ARB Holdings CEO Billy Neasham talk to Business Day TV about the group’s annual results
Companies
1 year ago

ARB keeps faith in Eskom projects

ARB Holdings says it is well-placed to take advantage of an increase in Eskom electrification projects
Companies
1 year ago

New acquisitions help ARB Holdings offset Eskom troubles

The group grew revenue 4.5% in the year to end-June, but poor local conditions prompted a decline in operating profit and headline earnings
Companies
1 year ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Adapt IT veteran at the helm after exit of Sbu ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Investec Property Fund’s Sam Hackner has died
Companies / Property
3.
Bank Zero spreads its net wide as it launches ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Rebosis suffers another hit as Sanlam further ...
Companies / Property
5.
NEWS ANALYSIS: SA banks and asset managers face ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

ARB Holdings CEO William Neasham set to retire

Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Why ARB has set its sights on growth opportunities

Companies / Property

ARB Holdings eyes acquisitions after healthy cash bump

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.