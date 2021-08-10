Large investors demand seats on board at York Timbers
The pair has amassed a 28% shareholding in the company, one of SA’s oldest
10 August 2021 - 07:34
Two investors in York Timbers, SA’s largest solid wood processor, are demanding that the company convene a shareholder meeting, seeking to add their own directors to the board.
On Friday, York told shareholders its board had received a written demand from A2 Investment Partners and Peresec Prime Brokers to call a shareholders’ meeting, proposing to elect two additional directors...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now