Large investors demand seats on board at York Timbers The pair has amassed a 28% shareholding in the company, one of SA's oldest

Two investors in York Timbers, SA’s largest solid wood processor, are demanding that the company convene a shareholder meeting, seeking to add their own directors to the board.

On Friday, York told shareholders its board had received a written demand from A2 Investment Partners and Peresec Prime Brokers to call a shareholders’ meeting, proposing to elect two additional directors...