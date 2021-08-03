Companies / Industrials Lonsa Group buys fibre cementmaker Everite for R600m BL PREMIUM

Mauritian investment group Lonsa Group has acquired fibre cement manufacturer Everite for R600m.

Everite was formerly majority owned by Group Five. The 80-year-old company, which manufacturers a range of building products for the commercial, industrial and residential markets, was put up for sale after Group Five went into business rescue in 2019. ..