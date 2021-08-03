Lonsa Group buys fibre cementmaker Everite for R600m
03 August 2021 - 20:06
Mauritian investment group Lonsa Group has acquired fibre cement manufacturer Everite for R600m.
Everite was formerly majority owned by Group Five. The 80-year-old company, which manufacturers a range of building products for the commercial, industrial and residential markets, was put up for sale after Group Five went into business rescue in 2019. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now