WATCH: Construction sector develops industry master plan
02 August 2021 - 07:30
SA’s construction sector stakeholders are engaging with the department of trade, industry & competition over the development of master plan for the sector.
The plan seeks to resolve structural issues and clarify the role of small and medium-sized enterprises in the industry.
Alishia Seckam spoke to PPC Southern Africa MD Njombo Lekula for more detail.
Or listen to the full audio:
