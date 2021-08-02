Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Construction sector develops industry master plan

PPC Southern Africa MD Njombo Lekula talks to Business Day TV about developments in the industry

02 August 2021 - 07:30 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SONDEM
Picture: 123RF/SONDEM

SA’s construction sector stakeholders are engaging with the department of trade, industry & competition over the development of master plan for the sector.

The plan seeks to resolve structural issues and clarify the role of small and medium-sized enterprises in the industry.

Alishia Seckam spoke to PPC Southern Africa MD Njombo Lekula for more detail.

PPC SA's MD Njombo Lekula talks to Business Day TV about the group's development of an industry master plan

Or listen to the full audio:

