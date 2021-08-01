Companies / Industrials NEF pledges R150m to black industrialists Goal of new fund is to promote and facilitate black economic participation through the provision of financial and non-financial support to black-owned and managed businesses BL PREMIUM

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) has allocated R150m for the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) to establish the Black Business Manufacturing Fund (BBMF) which will support black run small and medium sized enterprises.

Nhlanhla Nyembe, the NEF’s Divisional Executive for SME and Rural Development, said the money would support black entrepreneurs in manufacturing various products locally across all key sectors of the economy...