Murray & Roberts on track for R1.2bn Australian roads contract
Murray & Roberts says its preferred bidder status for a roads contract in Australia reflects efforts for diversification
30 July 2021 - 13:11
Engineering group Murray & Roberts (M&R) says its subsidiary Clough and joint-venture partner Acciona have preferred status for a R2.4bn infrastructure project in Western Australia.
Clough's share is about R1.2bn and M&R says the receipt of preferred proponent status reflects the group's success in diversifying Clough away from a single-cyclical market, that of Australian liquefied natural gas...
