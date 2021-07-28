Companies / Industrials AECI upbeat as commodities soar and SA construction picks up The group says it is well placed to benefit from a post-pandemic recovery BL PREMIUM

Diversified explosives and chemicals group AECI has opted to shell out almost R200m to shareholders for its half-year to end-June, saying it is confident its rebound from Covid-19 will be sustained amid a global commodities boom and a pickup in infrastructure construction in SA.

AECI, which listed on the JSE in 1966 and whose business spans six continents, says it hasn’t yet seen the full benefits of buoyant global commodity prices that saw some mining houses pull out the stops to increase production...